The big news: Multiple agencies join rescue efforts in Uttarakhand disaster, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A BKU farmer leader demanded law on MSP after prime minister’s assurance, and China reacted to an Indian minister’s comments on border row.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Night-long tunnel operation under way to rescue 39 trapped inside after Uttarakhand glacier disaster: The Uttarakhand chief minister, who reached the site to review the rescue operation, said that a comprehensive analysis of the whole episode was being done. Meanwhile, experts said flash floods in Uttarakhand are a ‘classic case of climate change’.
- Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait demands law on MSP, says won’t allow ‘business over hunger’: After PM Modi’s address in the Rajya Sabha, Tikait said the price of crops cannot be decided like the fluctuating cost of air tickets. Meanwhile, Modi promised MSP will continue, and that the Congress did a U-turn on farm reforms.
- China says VK Singh’s comments on crossing LAC ‘unwitting confession’ of India’s ‘acts of trespass’: A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson was responding to the Union minister’s remarks that India has crossed Line of Actual Control more number of times.
- Centre asks Twitter to block 1,178 accounts for spreading misinformation on farm laws: The central government also took note of Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey liking tweets by foreign celebrities in support of farmers’ protest. Meanwhile, after Rihanna’s post, Maharashtra to probe Indian celebrities’ tweets supporting Centre.
- VK Sasikala returns to poll-bound Tamil Nadu in vehicle carrying AIADMK flag: Hundreds of supporters came out on the streets to give her a rousing reception.
- West Bengal has sent names of 2.5 lakh farmers to Centre for benefits under PM Kisan scheme, says CM: Mamata Banerjee made the remarks a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that farmers in the state were deprived of benefits under the scheme.
- Pakistani intruder shot dead on International Border in Jammu, says BSF: The incident took place around 9.45 am, a spokesperson of the BSF said.
- Senior Haryana police officer booked for allegedly assaulting state home minister’s brother: Deputy Inspector General of Police (Vigilance Bureau) Ashok Kumar is missing and investigation is underway in the case.
- US will not lift sanctions on Iran till it complies with nuclear deal, says President Joe Biden: The American president is seeking to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, from which his predecessor Donald Trump had withdrawn in 2018.
- Protests against Myanmar military coup continue as thousands hit streets amid internet blockade: The protests have been largely peaceful except for a clash between police and protestors in the southeastern town of Myawaddy.