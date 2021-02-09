Parliament: Opposition parties give suspension notice in RS; Rahul Gandhi likely to speak today
The Lower House will resume proceedings at 4 pm.
Both Houses of Parliament will resume proceedings on Tuesday, a day after witnessing heated debates over the new farm laws.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to speak in the Lok Sabha, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his address in the Rajya Sabha. The Lower House of Parliament has been adjourned till 4 pm.
Meanwhile, four Opposition parties, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Aam Aadmi Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Shiv Sena have given Suspension of Business Notice in the Rajya Sabha over “the plight of protesting farmers in Delhi”.
The Lok Sabha proceedings on Monday, which went on till midnight, descended into chaos after Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra brought up the sexual harassment allegations against a former chief justice of India. In the Rajya Sabha, Modi urged the farmers to end their agitation, assuring them that the government will not dismantle the minimum support price regime.
Live updates
9.10 am: Four Opposition parties, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Aam Aadmi Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Shiv Sena have given Suspension of Business Notice in the Rajya Sabha over “the plight of protesting farmers in Delhi”, reports ANI.
9.07 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the motion of thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind’s address in the Lok Sabha tomorrow, reports the Hindustan Times. The Lower House of Parliament has been adjourned till 4pm today.
9.05 am: Congress MP Manish Tewari has given Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha over the three farm laws.
9.01 am: Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav has given Zero Hour notice in the Rajya sabha over “direct recruitment for the post of joint secretary in Central government”.
9.00 am: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Harnath Singh Yadav has given Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over “use of Hindi and other languages in Supreme Court and High Courts”.
8.57 am: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to address the Lok Sabha today, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his speech in the Rajya Sabha, reports India Today.
8.55 am: The Rajya Sabha will bid farewell to the Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is retiring on February 15, when his term comes to an end, reports India Today.
8.52 am: The Lok Sabha proceedings descended into chaos on Monday after Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra brought up the sexual harassment allegations against a former chief justice of India, saying that the judiciary was no longer sacred.
The remarks were later expunged from the House records, according to some reports.
Here are the top updates from Monday
- Lok Sabha proceedings were extended till midnight to accommodate MPs participating in Motion of Thanks.
- Earlier in the day, Congress Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that the violence that took place on January 26 was a government conspiracy. He also criticised the clampdown on the farmers’ protest sites near Delhi.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking in Rajya Sabha, said citizens should be wary of the advent of “Foreign Destructive Ideology” in the country, asserting that India is “the mother of democracy”. The prime minister’s remarks came amid widespread international criticism for his handling of the farmer protests.
- In an hour-long speech, Modi urged the farmers to end their agitation, assuring them that the government will not dismantle the minimum support price regime. He also took on the Opposition and accused it of being hypocritical about its stand on agriculture reforms.
- The Lok Sabha proceedings descended into chaos on Monday after Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra brought up the sexual harassment allegations against a former chief justice of India, saying that the judiciary was no longer sacred. The remarks were reportedly later expunged from the House records.