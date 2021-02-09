Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expanded his Cabinet on Tuesday, nearly three months after his Janata Dal (Secular) and the Bharatiya Janata Party together won the closely fought Assembly elections in the state.

Member of Legislative Council and former Union minister Shahnawaz Hussain was the first one to be sworn in, reported PTI. The oath was administered by Governor Phagu Chauhan.

Others who were sworn in included JD(U) leaders Sanjay Kumar Jha, Shravan Kumar, Lesi Singh and Madan Sahni, and Pramod Kumar of the BJP. All of them had held ministerial positions in the previous government.

Up till Tuesday, there were 15 ministers, including Kumar, in the Bihar government. Of these, seven are from the BJP, including the two deputy chief ministers, and six are from the JD(U). The two remaining seats were given to smaller allies – former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha and the Vikassheel Insaan Party.

The 2020 Bihar state elections turned out to be more closely fought than expected. The two main contending alliances, the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagatbandhan, ended up with identical vote share (37.2%) but with a different number of seats – 125 against 110 in the 243-member Assembly.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal emerged as the party with the largest number of seats but lost the election. Both the Rashtriya Janata Dal, which was part of the Mahagatbandhan, and the Bharatiya Janata Party, a member of the National Democratic Alliance, were dragged down by their coalition partner.

