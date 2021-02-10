A look at the headlines right now:

Indian, Chinese soldiers at LAC border have started disengagement along Pangong Tso, claims China: However, the Indian side has not commented on the matter yet.

Key evidence against jailed activists in Bhima Koregaon was planted using malware, says forensic report: Activist Rona Wilson moved Bombay High Court for SIT inquiry into letters allegedly planted on his laptop.

Farm laws not coercive, protestors at Delhi borders victims of rumours, says Modi in Parliament: The prime minister was interrupted multiple times in his over 90-minute address in Lok Sabha as Opposition protested against the farm laws.

Twitter withholds some accounts flagged by Centre, but says ‘orders not consistent with Indian law’: BJP leaders attacked the company for ‘holding itself above law’. Toll rises to 32 in Uttarakhand glacier disaster, search on for nearly 35 trapped in tunnel: Rescuers are yet to make contact with the people trapped inside the Tapovan tunnel.

In MJ Akbar vs Priya Ramani case, Delhi court defers judgement till February 17: Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey said he received the written submissions in the defamation case late.

SC stays dismantling of decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat: INS Viraat served Indian Navy for nearly three decades before being decommissioned in 2017.

Newsclick says ‘our voice can’t be muzzled’ as ED raids continue for over 30 hours: The Editors Guild of India, The Press Club of India and The Communist Party of India (Marxist) condemned the action against the news portal.

Kangana Ranaut agrees to withdraw plea against BMC, to file for regularisation of her residence: The court also granted two weeks of protection to the actor, if the civic body decided against her application.

Myanmar Police fire rubber bullets as protestors defy ban, one critically injured: The police also used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the protestors, who have vowed to continue their agitation.

