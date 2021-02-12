A look at the headlines right now:

India has not conceded any territory to China, says Centre as Congress’ questions disengagement: At a press conference earlier on Friday, Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi of ‘cowardice’ and ‘giving away Indian territory to China’. Meanwhile, Army chief said China’s actions to alter status quo has led to confrontation and mutual distrust. At a mahapanchayat, Rahul Gandhi said Narendra Modi threatens farmers but cannot stand up to China.

At least 11 dead, 36 injured in explosion at Tamil Nadu fireworks factory: The police said that it was difficult to identify the bodies since they were completely charred.

TMC’s Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Trivedi resigns, says Tagore’s ideology not being followed in Bengal: The Trinamool Congress called Trivedi ‘ungrateful’, while BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said he ‘is more than welcome to join’ the saffron party.

25-year-old stabbed to death after argument at party in Delhi’s Mangolpuri, five arrested: The man’s family claimed he and the accused were fighting about a rally he had organised last year to get funds for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Activist Nodeep Kaur gets bail in 1 of 3 cases filed against her, to remain in jail: She was arrested on January 12 during a protest for demanding wages for workers.

SC notice to Centre, Twitter on BJP leader’s plea seeking screening of ‘anti-India, seditious’ posts: In his plea, Vinit Goenka alleged that Twitter knowingly promotes messages that are against Indian laws.

‘Opposition creating false narrative that Centre is working for cronies,’ says finance minister: Nirmala Sitharaman went on to list the Centre’s pro-poor initiatives, while responding to a debate on the Union Budget in the Rajya Sabha.

Retail inflation eases to 4.06% in January, industrial output grows by 1% in December: Retail inflation, an indicator of price rise has now come down for the second straight month, since it rose to 7.61% in October – a high of more than six years.

In Munawar Faruqui case, MP High Court grants interim bail to co-accused Prakhar Vyas, Edwin Anthony: The police have arrested a total of six persons for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd becomes youngest self-made woman billionaire: After she took Bumble public, its shares soared 67% in its trading debut to $72 at 1.03 pm in New York on Thursday, valuing her at $1.5 billion.

