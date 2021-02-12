India on Friday said that the Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently spoke to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi about the farmers protest, commending the government’s efforts.

“On the farmers’ protests, Prime Minister Trudeau commended efforts of the Government of India to choose the path of dialogue as befitting in democracy,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at a press briefing. “He [Trudeau] also acknowledged the responsibility of his government in providing protection to Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in Canada.”

On Wednesday, the Canadian Prime Minister’s Office released a statement on the conversation with Modi. It said that the two prime ministers discussed their commitment to democratic principles, “recent protests, and the importance of resolving issues through dialogue”.

Trudeau’s remarks were seen as an apparent reference to the farmers protests against the new agriculture laws. It was, however, not mentioned in the Indian government’s statement.

In December, Trudeau had spoken in support of the farmers, saying that his country will always defend the rights of peaceful protestors.

This had evoked a strong reaction from India. New Delhi had even summoned Canadian High Commissioner Nadir Patel and told him that the comments made by Trudeau and others in his Cabinet constituted an “unacceptable interference” in the country’s internal affairs.

