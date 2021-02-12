A 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit Tajikistan on Friday night around 10.34 pm, the National Centre for Seismology said. Earthquake tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir, parts of Delhi-National Capital Region, and Punjab.

Preliminary reports from the National Centre for Seismology suggested that the magnitude of the earthquake was 6.1, with its epicentre in Punjab’s Amritsar city. The agency later released a clarification saying there was just one earthquake with Tajikistan as its epicentre. The magnitude of the quake was recorded at 6.3 on the Richter scale.

The tremors were felt for several seconds across the North Indian states, but there were no reports of destruction, injuries or fatalities. Reports said the quake was felt in a few neighbouring countries, including Pakistan.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted: “Not since the earthquake of 2005 have the tremors in Srinagar been bad enough to force me out of the house. I grabbed a blanket and ran. I didn’t remember to take my phone and so was unable to tweet ‘earthquake’ while the damn ground was shaking.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi. Praying for everyone’s safety.”

