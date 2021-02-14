India on Sunday recorded 12,194 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,09,04,940, the health ministry data showed. Deaths rose by 92 to 1,55,642. This is the eighth time in February that the country has recorded less than 100 daily fatalities, according to PTI.

As many as 1,06,11,731 people have recovered from the infection, pushing the recovery rate to 97.32%. The active caseload dropped to 1,37,567, which is 1.25% of the total positive cases.

The health ministry said the total number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against the coronavirus in the country has surpassed 80 lakh. According to the data, 82,63,858 people have been vaccinated so far. The country began administering the second dose of the vaccine on Saturday for the beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receiving the first jab.

Infections and fatalities have come down significantly since a mid-September peak of nearly 1,00,000 a day.