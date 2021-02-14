A look at the headlines right now:

Delhi police arrest climate activist for drafting farm protest document tweeted by Greta Thunberg: Disha Ravi has been sent to five-day police custody in a case involving sedition and conspiracy charges. Omar Abdullah claims he and his family have been put under house arrest: The police have claimed that the restrictions were put on the occasion of the second anniversary of terror attack in Lethpora in Pulwama. Toll in Uttarakhand glacier disaster rises to 50, rescue operation continues at Tapovan tunnel: On Saturday, rescuers began drilling a deeper hole into the tunnel to reach those trapped inside. ‘Congress will never allow Citizenship Amendment Act in Assam,’ says Rahul Gandhi: Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also said that the new citizenship law will not be implemented in his state. Modi launches multiple projects in Chennai, applauds Tamil Nadu farmers for ‘record food production’: The prime minister also paid homage to soldiers on Pulwama attack anniversary. Donald Trump acquitted by Senate in second impeachment trial: As many as 57 senators, including seven Republicans voted ‘guilty’, but fell short of the required mark of at least 67 votes. HC sends notice to Haryana government on ‘illegal confinement’ of activist Nodeep Kaur: The Punjab and Haryana High Court issued the notice after taking suo motu cognisance of complaints it received on the arrest. ‘Disengagement in Ladakh is surrender to China,’ says former Defence Minister AK Antony: The Congress leader accused the government of not giving priority to national security at a critical time. Fourteen killed, four injured as bus collides with truck in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district: The passengers were on their way to a pilgrimage in Ajmer in Rajasthan. Times Now accuses BARC of fraudulently reducing its ratings, sends legal notice: The news channel demanded a sum of Rs 431 crore as damages from BARC.