The big news: Arrested climate activist Disha Ravi faces conspiracy charges, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Omar Abdullah claimed he and his family have been put under house arrest, and the toll in the Uttarakhand glacier disaster rose to 50.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Delhi police arrest climate activist for drafting farm protest document tweeted by Greta Thunberg: Disha Ravi has been sent to five-day police custody in a case involving sedition and conspiracy charges.
- Omar Abdullah claims he and his family have been put under house arrest: The police have claimed that the restrictions were put on the occasion of the second anniversary of terror attack in Lethpora in Pulwama.
- Toll in Uttarakhand glacier disaster rises to 50, rescue operation continues at Tapovan tunnel: On Saturday, rescuers began drilling a deeper hole into the tunnel to reach those trapped inside.
- ‘Congress will never allow Citizenship Amendment Act in Assam,’ says Rahul Gandhi: Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also said that the new citizenship law will not be implemented in his state.
- Modi launches multiple projects in Chennai, applauds Tamil Nadu farmers for ‘record food production’: The prime minister also paid homage to soldiers on Pulwama attack anniversary.
- Donald Trump acquitted by Senate in second impeachment trial: As many as 57 senators, including seven Republicans voted ‘guilty’, but fell short of the required mark of at least 67 votes.
- HC sends notice to Haryana government on ‘illegal confinement’ of activist Nodeep Kaur: The Punjab and Haryana High Court issued the notice after taking suo motu cognisance of complaints it received on the arrest.
- ‘Disengagement in Ladakh is surrender to China,’ says former Defence Minister AK Antony: The Congress leader accused the government of not giving priority to national security at a critical time.
- Fourteen killed, four injured as bus collides with truck in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district: The passengers were on their way to a pilgrimage in Ajmer in Rajasthan.
- Times Now accuses BARC of fraudulently reducing its ratings, sends legal notice: The news channel demanded a sum of Rs 431 crore as damages from BARC.