The Delhi Police on Monday said that activists Nikita Jacob and Shantanu attended a Zoom call with pro-Khalistani organisation Poetic Justice Foundation, during which modalities related to the farmers’ protests against the agricultural laws were chalked out, reported NDTV.

The police investigation is related to a document that the authorities claim to be anti-government. The document or “toolkit” – a common term used by social activists for campaign material – was first tweeted by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg in support of India’s protesting farmers on February 4.

During a press briefing on Monday, Joint Commissioner of Police, Cyber Cell, Prem Nath said that the police conducted searches at the residence of Jacob on February 11. “After due intimation to the Mumbai Police, two laptops and one iPhone was found and several incriminating information was retrieved,” Nath said. “The initial examination of Nikita [Jacob] reveals that she and her associates Shantanu and Disha [Ravi] had created the ‘toolkit’ Google document.”

He said that Shantanu is the owner of the document while the others were its editors. While the police issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Jacob and Shantanu earlier in the day, climate activist Disha Ravi has been sent to police custody for five days.

Nath said that a woman named Puneet, who is based out of Canada, had connected Jacob and others to the Poetic Justice Foundation, reported ANI. He said that screenshots of the ‘toolkit’, which were available on open source, were investigated by the police. “As soon as the investigation was able to fetch enough information, a search warrant was obtained from court on February 9, against Nikita Jacob, one of the editors of the toolkit Google Doc.”

The police commisioner said that Ravi sent the “toolkit” to Thunberg via the Telegram app, reported PTI. He added that Ravi deleted a WhatsApp group she created to spread the “toolkit”.

On February 4, Thunberg had tweeted a link to the “toolkit” expressing her support for the farmers’ protests, saying: “Here’s an updated toolkit by people on the ground in India if you want to help. [They removed their previous document as it was outdated.]”.

Following this, the Delhi Police lodged a First Information Report against its creators, after pro-government social media handles expressed outrage claiming that the “toolkit” was evidence of a global conspiracy to attack India. The police said that the document was aimed at waging a “social, cultural and economic war against the government of India” and creating divisions among various groups in Indian society.

The FIR included sections 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting hatred amongst various communities on social/cultural/religious grounds) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Jacob has moved a plea before the Bombay High Court seeking transit anticipatory bail for four weeks. She also sought interim protection from any coercive steps by the police and a copy of the FIR filed against her. The matter will be heard on Tuesday.