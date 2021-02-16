The big news: Centre says South Africa Covid-19 strain found in 4 returnees, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: In the ‘toolkit’ case, the Bombay HC gave 10-day transit bail to one accused, and 47 people were killed in an accident in Madhya Pradesh.
A look at the headlines right now:
- South African coronavirus strain detected in four people in India, says ICMR chief: Balram Bhargava added that the variant from Brazil has been found in one person.
- In ‘toolkit’ case, Bombay HC gives 10-day transit bail to Shantanu Muluk, reserves order on Nikita Jacob’s plea: Non-bailable arrest warrants have been issued against them in connection with a campaign document tweeted by Greta Thunberg to support the farmers’ protest.
- Toll in Madhya Pradesh bus accident rises to 47, rescue operation called off for the day: Seven people have been rescued so far and four to five people are feared to be trapped.
- SC registers suo motu criminal contempt case against Rajdeep Sardesai for tweets on judiciary: Attorney General KK Venugopal had in September refused to initiate criminal proceedings against the journalist.
- Amnesty International India’s assets provisionally attached, says Enforcement Directorate: The action was taken after the agency began an investigation on the basis of a CBI complaint.
- Delhi women’s panel raises concern on police action against Disha Ravi, seeks reply within 3 days: Meanwhile, a Delhi court allowed the activist to access FIR copy, speak with lawyer, family.
- Myanmar military imposes second internet shutdown as protests against coup grow: The crackdown on protests in Myanmar has drawn international criticism.
- Centre tells SC it’s contemplating ‘some action’ to regulate content on OTT platforms: A bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian asked the government to file its response within six weeks.
- NC leader Hilal Lone charged under UAPA for campaign speech during DDC polls, say police: Lone was arrested from the MLA hostel sub-jail in Srinagar where was under preventive detention for the past two months.Scroll Staff
- ‘India’s heroes not given due respect, new India is trying to correct injustice,’ says PM Modi: The prime minister accused previous governments of not honouring the country’s leaders.