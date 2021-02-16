A look at the headlines right now:

  1. South African coronavirus strain detected in four people in India, says ICMR chief: Balram Bhargava added that the variant from Brazil has been found in one person.  
  2. In ‘toolkit’ case, Bombay HC gives 10-day transit bail to Shantanu Muluk, reserves order on Nikita Jacob’s plea: Non-bailable arrest warrants have been issued against them in connection with a campaign document tweeted by Greta Thunberg to support the farmers’ protest.  
  3. Toll in Madhya Pradesh bus accident rises to 47, rescue operation called off for the day: Seven people have been rescued so far and four to five people are feared to be trapped.
  4. SC registers suo motu criminal contempt case against Rajdeep Sardesai for tweets on judiciary: Attorney General KK Venugopal had in September refused to initiate criminal proceedings against the journalist.
  5. Amnesty International India’s assets provisionally attached, says Enforcement Directorate: The action was taken after the agency began an investigation on the basis of a CBI complaint.
  6. Delhi women’s panel raises concern on police action against Disha Ravi, seeks reply within 3 days: Meanwhile, a Delhi court allowed the activist to access FIR copy, speak with lawyer, family.
  7. Myanmar military imposes second internet shutdown as protests against coup grow: The crackdown on protests in Myanmar has drawn international criticism.
  8. Centre tells SC it’s contemplating ‘some action’ to regulate content on OTT platforms: A bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian asked the government to file its response within six weeks.  
  9. NC leader Hilal Lone charged under UAPA for campaign speech during DDC polls, say police: Lone was arrested from the MLA hostel sub-jail in Srinagar where was under preventive detention for the past two months.Scroll Staff
  10. ‘India’s heroes not given due respect, new India is trying to correct injustice,’ says PM Modi: The prime minister accused previous governments of not honouring the country’s leaders.