A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Journalist Priya Ramani not guilty in MJ Akbar defamation case, rules Delhi court: Ramani’s counsel Rebecca John said that this was the most important case of her career. After the verdict, the journalist said that she “represents all women who spoke up”.
  2. Congress wins 7 of 8 municipal corporations in Punjab local body polls; Mohali results tomorrow: The results came as a setback to the Bharatiya Janata Party amid the farmers’ protest against the three agricultural laws.
  3. Lawyer Nikita Jacob gets protection from arrest for three weeks in farm protest document case: The court observed that Jacob had made herself available for investigation by cooperating with the police.
  4. ‘No link between Uttarakhand glacier disaster and Char Dham road-widening project,’ Centre tells SC: The head of the Supreme Court-appointed committee monitoring the highway project, drew a connection between the two.
  5. Rahul Gandhi says he has forgiven his father’s killers, adds ‘no hatred towards anybody’: In Puducherry, the Congress leader accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not letting the government of the Union Territory to function.
  6. Petrol prices stay above Rs 100 in Rajasthan as fuel gets costlier for ninth straight day: Following Wednesday’s increase of 25 paise, petrol in Delhi cost Rs 89.54 per litre, while every litre of diesel cost Rs 79.95.
  7. In Madhya Pradesh accident, toll rises to 51, bus driver arrested: Rescuers found four more bodies, including that of a six-month-old baby.
  8. Coronavirus vaccine will hopefully be available in open market by year-end, says AIIMS director: Dr Randeep Guleria said the vaccines will be available only when ‘prime targets are covered’.
  9. ‘We guarantee, elections will happen,’ says Myanmar’s military amid spiralling protests: The military also dismissed the suggestion that Aung Suu Kyi and others were in detention, saying they were in their homes for their own security.
  10. Nepal ‘formally objects’ to Tripura CM’s comments on BJP expansion plan in neighbouring countries: Biplab Kumar Deb had said that Home Minister Amit Shah told a party meeting that BJP has plans to form government in Nepal and Sri Lanka.