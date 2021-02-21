A team of officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday visited West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee’s residence in Kolkata to summons in the alleged coal smuggling case, reported ABP News. This came after the central agency conducted raids at 13 locations in four districts of West Bengal on February 19.

It is not yet clear to who the summons have been issued. While some reports said the central agency team served the notice to his wife Rujira Banerjee, others said the TMC MP himself has been asked to join the inquiry.

The case pertains to illegal mining and theft of coal from leasehold mines of Eastern Coalfield Limited in Kunustoria and Kajora areas, and involves embezzlement of thousands of crores of rupees. It has been alleged that this smuggled coal was sold in the black market over a number of years by a racket operating in the western parts of the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has alleged that the kickbacks reached the Trinamool Congress MP through party leader Vinay Mishra, according to the Hindustan Times.

The CBI team’s visit came two days after a MP/MLA court in West Bengal issued summons to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in connection with a defamation case filed against him by Abhishek Banerjee. The court has asked Shah to appear before it either personally or through a lawyer at 10 am on February 22.