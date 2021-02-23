A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Disha Ravi gets bail in farm protest document case, court points to scanty and sketchy evidence: The bail order of the chief metropolitan magistrate said that citizens cannot be jailed ‘just for disagreeing with government’.
  2. Six coronavirus cases of South African strain, one Brazilian variant found in India, says Centre: The government said that the rise in cases in a few states like Maharashtra and Kerala cannot be attributed to the new variants detected in the country.
  3. BJP set to retain all six Gujarat civic bodies with big margins, AAP makes a mark in Surat: As per the latest trends, the saffron party went past the majority mark in all cities, except Surat.
  4. Nepal Supreme Court overturns Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s decision to dissolve House: The court asked the government to recommend a meeting of the House in 13 days.
  5. Varavara Rao gets six months bail on medical grounds in 2016 Surajgarh arson case too: The case pertains to an incident in which suspected Maoists allegedly set fire to some 80 vehicles in Gadchiroli in Maharashtra in 2016.
  6. In inter-caste marriage plea, ‘a girl is an independent soul,’ says Himachal Pradesh HC: The petitioner alleged that the family of the woman had illegally detained her against her wishes to prevent their marriage.
  7. Mamata Banerjee visits nephew ahead of CBI questioning of his wife in alleged coal scam case: The central agency had served a notice to Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira Banerjee on Sunday to join the inquiry.
  8. Shantanu Muluk, accused in farm protest document case, moves court for protection from arrest: The anticipatory bail application will be heard by Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana on Wednesday.
  9. At least six killed in suspected gelatin blast in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur: Two persons were arrested in connection with the incident.
  10. US imposes fresh sanctions on two more military generals amid Myanmar coup: The action was in response to the security forces’ killing of peaceful protestors, the US Treasury Department said.