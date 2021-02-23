The big news: Court says dissent is not sedition in Disha Ravi’s bail order, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre confirmed that two coronavirus variant were found in Maharashtra and Kerala, and the BJP swept the Gujarat civic body elections.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Disha Ravi gets bail in farm protest document case, court points to scanty and sketchy evidence: The bail order of the chief metropolitan magistrate said that citizens cannot be jailed ‘just for disagreeing with government’.
- Six coronavirus cases of South African strain, one Brazilian variant found in India, says Centre: The government said that the rise in cases in a few states like Maharashtra and Kerala cannot be attributed to the new variants detected in the country.
- BJP set to retain all six Gujarat civic bodies with big margins, AAP makes a mark in Surat: As per the latest trends, the saffron party went past the majority mark in all cities, except Surat.
- Nepal Supreme Court overturns Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s decision to dissolve House: The court asked the government to recommend a meeting of the House in 13 days.
- Varavara Rao gets six months bail on medical grounds in 2016 Surajgarh arson case too: The case pertains to an incident in which suspected Maoists allegedly set fire to some 80 vehicles in Gadchiroli in Maharashtra in 2016.
- In inter-caste marriage plea, ‘a girl is an independent soul,’ says Himachal Pradesh HC: The petitioner alleged that the family of the woman had illegally detained her against her wishes to prevent their marriage.
- Mamata Banerjee visits nephew ahead of CBI questioning of his wife in alleged coal scam case: The central agency had served a notice to Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira Banerjee on Sunday to join the inquiry.
- Shantanu Muluk, accused in farm protest document case, moves court for protection from arrest: The anticipatory bail application will be heard by Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana on Wednesday.
- At least six killed in suspected gelatin blast in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur: Two persons were arrested in connection with the incident.
- US imposes fresh sanctions on two more military generals amid Myanmar coup: The action was in response to the security forces’ killing of peaceful protestors, the US Treasury Department said.