Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked the Congress-Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam alliance in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, alleging that leaders of the two parties only harass and bully.

“DMK and Congress meetings are like Corruption hackathons,” the prime minister said at a public rally in Coimbatore. “Their leaders sit and brainstorm how to loot.” He also accused the two parties of suffering from “internal contradictions” and reiterated his criticism of dynasty politics.

“Both parties have tried to launch and relaunch their respective first families, but to no success,” Modi said. “There is continuous family drama there. They cannot deliver good governance to Tamil Nadu.”

He then went on compare the alliance with the ruling combine of BJP and Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. “Today, the nation is seeing two distinct styles of politics – the opposition’s misgovernance with corruption and NDA’s [National Democratic Alliance] governance with compassion,” Modi said. “Those who give most innovative ways are given posts and ministries [in NDA]. The Opposition style of politics is based on bullying and harassing.”

He also claimed that the DMK had lost the right to be called “an All Tamil Nadu party”, as it had not won a clear majority in the state in 25 years.

Further, the prime minister underlined the Union government’s initiatives towards the agriculture sector, PTI reported.

“It has been our honour to work for the small farmers of India,” Modi said, amid the ongoing farmers’ protest against the three new agriculture laws. “In the past seven years our efforts for small farmers are aimed at giving them a life of prosperity and dignity. With the launch of initiatives, including soil health cards, the government wanted to bring a paradigm shift in the agriculture sector.”

Tamil Nadu is scheduled top go to polls in March-April this year, with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major forces pitted against each other.

Modi during his speech on Thursday, sought to garner support by rekindling sentiments of AIADMK supporters related to former chief minister of the state late J Jayalalitha. “Entire Tamil Nadu knows how DMK treated Amma Jayalalitha Ji,” he said. “This shows their attitude towards women. Leaders who troubled Jayalalitha Ji have been rewarded by DMK and Congress.”