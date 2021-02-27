Delhi: One dead after fire breaks out in factory in Pratap Nagar, rescue operations ongoing
A firefighter was also injured, and was taken to the hospital.
One person died in Delhi on Friday after a fire broke out in a factory in Pratap Nagar area, ANI reported. Rescue operations were under way with as many as 28 fire tenders deployed to douse the blaze.
A Delhi Fire Services officer Rajinder Atwal told the news agency that a firefighter was also injured during the operation. He has been admitted to a nearby hospital, Atwal said.
The officer said that eyewitnesses told him that an LPG cylinder exploded, following which the fire broke out.
More details awaited.