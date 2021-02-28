A look at the headlines right now:

Second phase of India’s vaccination drive to begin on Monday: Registration on the Co-WIN platform is expected to open at 9 am. Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh has zero infections, and India reported 16,752 new cases on Sunday.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad praises PM Modi, says he never hides his true self: Modi had given Azad a tearful send-off from the Rajya Sabha earlier this month.

Maharashtra minister Sanjay Rathod quits after Opposition links him to 23-year-old woman’s death: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had ordered Rathod to resign amid the row. Pune extends night curfew till March 14 amid Covid-19 surge, schools and colleges to remain closed: The administration has decided to restart flu clinics in the city to identify and isolate Covid patients.

ISRO successfully launches Amazonia-1 and 18 other satellites on board PSLV-C51: Amazonia-1 will provide remote sensing data to users for monitoring deforestation in the Amazon region. Ahead of Assembly polls, EC puts on hold transfers of 18 Assam officers, shunts out top police officer in WB: In addition to the two states, the Model Code of Conduct has been imposed in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. Amit Shah criticises Rahul Gandhi for fisheries department gaffe, says ‘you were on vacation’: Several other Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have also hit out at Gandhi for not knowing that the department already exists. US approves Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine for emergency use: The shot is the third vaccine to receive the authorisation from the US Food and Drug Administration after Pfizer and Moderna.

New social media rules give vast powers to bureaucrats without Parliament assent, says Congress: The party’s Spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said that while social media cannot be left unregulated, no attempts should be made to control it through non-statutory rules and executive orders. Bodoland People’s Front severs ties with BJP ahead of Assam polls, will join Congress-led alliance : The development came after months of discord between the two parties.