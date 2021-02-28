The big news: Second phase of coronavirus vaccinations to begin Monday, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Ghulam Nabi Azad praised Prime Minister Modi, and Maharashtra minister Sanjay Rathod quit after the BJP claimed he’s linked to a woman’s death.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Second phase of India’s vaccination drive to begin on Monday: Registration on the Co-WIN platform is expected to open at 9 am. Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh has zero infections, and India reported 16,752 new cases on Sunday.
- Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad praises PM Modi, says he never hides his true self: Modi had given Azad a tearful send-off from the Rajya Sabha earlier this month.
- Maharashtra minister Sanjay Rathod quits after Opposition links him to 23-year-old woman’s death: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had ordered Rathod to resign amid the row.
- Pune extends night curfew till March 14 amid Covid-19 surge, schools and colleges to remain closed: The administration has decided to restart flu clinics in the city to identify and isolate Covid patients.
- ISRO successfully launches Amazonia-1 and 18 other satellites on board PSLV-C51: Amazonia-1 will provide remote sensing data to users for monitoring deforestation in the Amazon region.
- Ahead of Assembly polls, EC puts on hold transfers of 18 Assam officers, shunts out top police officer in WB: In addition to the two states, the Model Code of Conduct has been imposed in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.
- Amit Shah criticises Rahul Gandhi for fisheries department gaffe, says ‘you were on vacation’: Several other Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have also hit out at Gandhi for not knowing that the department already exists.
- US approves Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine for emergency use: The shot is the third vaccine to receive the authorisation from the US Food and Drug Administration after Pfizer and Moderna.
- New social media rules give vast powers to bureaucrats without Parliament assent, says Congress: The party’s Spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said that while social media cannot be left unregulated, no attempts should be made to control it through non-statutory rules and executive orders.
- Bodoland People’s Front severs ties with BJP ahead of Assam polls, will join Congress-led alliance : The development came after months of discord between the two parties.