The big news: Centre refutes report on data breach due to Chinese malware, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav pledged support to Trinamool Congress for West Bengal polls, and Congress’ Anand Sharma questioned party ties with ISF.
A look at the headlines right now:
- No data breach occurred due to Chinese malware attack, says Centre after US firm’s report: A report released by the firm has suggested that a massive power outage in Mumbai last year may have been the result of Chinese intrusion.
- For West Bengal polls, Tejashwi Yadav pledges RJD’s support to Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress: The Rashtriya Janata Dal leader said that his party’s priority was to stop the BJP ‘at any cost’.
- Congress’ Anand Sharma questions party’s alliance with Abbas Siddiqui’s ISF for West Bengal polls: The Muslim cleric’s Indian Secular Front has been called a fundamentalist group because of Siddique’s controversial remarks in his religious speeches.
- Prashant Kishor becomes principal advisor of Punjab CM Amarinder Singh ahead of 2022 polls: The political strategist said Singh was ‘like family’ and he could not say no to the offer.
- GST collections in February recorded at Rs 1.13 lakh crore: On Friday, the Centre released Rs 4,000 crore to states and Union territories in the 18th installment to meet GST compensation shortfall.
- Will you marry her?, CJI asks man accused of raping minor, grants protection from arrest: The man told the court that he was a government employee who will be suspended if he was arrested or detained under criminal charges.
- Lawyer Nikita Jacob moves Delhi court for anticipatory bail in farm protest document case: On February 17, the Bombay High Court had granted her protection from arrest for three weeks in the case.
- CISCE class 10 exams from May 5, class 12 papers from April 8: The exams, which are usually held in February-March, were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
- In TN elections, DMK chief MK Stalin to contest from Kolathur, son Udhayanidhi from Chepauk: This is the third time that Stalin is contesting from the Kolathur constituency.
- Maharashtra logs 6,397 coronavirus new cases; CM says doesn’t want lockdown but feels ‘helpless’: On Monday, the Centre said Maharashtra alone accounts for 46.39% of India’s total active cases.