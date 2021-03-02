The big news: Court raises concern on media coverage of Delhi violence, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Farmer unions to campaign against BJP in poll-bound states, and a Manipur journalist became first to get notice under new digital media rules.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Reporting on content of Delhi violence chargesheet unfair, raises question on leaks, says court: The court in Delhi took note of sedition charges, and other sections, against all 18 accused in the case.
- Farmer unions to campaign against BJP in poll-bound states: The farmers will also block the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway at various points on March 6 to mark 100 days of their agitation.
- Manipur journalist becomes first to get notice under new digital media rules, later withdrawn: The notice, according to journalist Paojel Chaoba, was issued for an online discussion that was uploaded on the Facebook page of ‘The Frontier Manipur’.
- Amazon Prime Video apologises again for ‘Tandav’, says objectionable scenes removed or edited: The show’s makers have already apologised at least twice so far.
- Beneficiaries can take first, second coronavirus vaccine shots at different places, says Centre: Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that 90% of healthcare workers have so far been administered the first dose of the vaccine.
- Haryana governor approves Bill to reserve 75% jobs in private sector for locals: The Bill was passed by the state government in November last year.
- Karnataka HC refuses to stay proceedings against Kangana Ranaut for tweet on protesting farmers: The court asked the actor’s counsel to first comply with office submissions and posted the matter for hearing on March 18.
- Platform ticket fare raised five times at some Mumbai stations to avoid overcrowding amid pandemic: The tickets that were priced at Rs 10 earlier will now cost Rs 50.
- Manmohan Singh blames ‘ill-considered demonetisation’ for unemployment, informal sector crisis: The former prime minister also criticised the Centre for undermining federalism by not holding regular consultations with states.
- Anand Sharma attacking Congress alliance with ISF ‘serves BJP’s polarising agenda’, says Adhir Chowdhury: Sharma had said the tie-up for the Bengal elections with Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui’s Indian Secular Front ‘militates against the core ideology’ of the Congress.