India on Thursday reported 17,407 new coronavirus cases, pushing the country’s tally to 1,11,56,923, Union health ministry data showed. The toll jumped by 89 to 1,57,435.

There are 1,73,413 active cases, while 1,08,26,075 people have recovered from the infection. The active case rate was 1.53%, while the recovery rate stood at 97.06%. The fatality rate was at 1.41%.

So far, 1,66,16,048 beneficiaries have been inoculated, with 9,94,452 receiving the shots on Wednesday alone.

Source: Ministry of Health and Family Affairs

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 21,91,78,908 samples have been tested till Wednesday. Of this, 7,75,631 samples were tested on Wednesday alone.

Meanwhile, pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech’s coronavirus vaccine Covaxin has shown 81% efficacy in the third phase of trials, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday. The company said that the trials involved 25,800 subjects and claimed that it was the largest ever trial conducted in India.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 9,855 new coronavirus cases, pushing the overall case count in the state to 21,79,185. This is the highest single-day jump since October 17. The state’s toll reached 52,280 after 42 new deaths were recorded in 24 hours. Maharashtra, with an overall recovery rate of 93.77%, has had 20,43,349 recoveries so far. The state’s fatality rate stood at 2.4%.

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on a matter related to declaring people associated with judicial functions such as judges, court staff and lawyers, as frontline workers, reported The Hindu.

Meanwhile, India delivered its first shipment of 5 lakh coronavirus vaccine doses to Canada on Wednesday in Toronto, reported the Hindustan Times. The consignment of the AstraZeneca vaccine, Covishield, was sent by the Serum Institute of India.

Information Technology company Infosys and consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture said that they will cover the coronavirus vaccination costs for their employees in India, reported Reuters. The companies said that they would cover the costs of vaccinations for their employees and their immediate families.

United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund data showed that around 1.5 million, or 15 lakh, schools remained shut in India because of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown, affecting 247 million, or 24.7 crore, elementary and secondary school children, reported The Indian Express.

In a statement, UNICEF, a United Nations body, also raised concerns about the possibility of a higher dropout rate in schools after they reopen. “Online education is not an option for all as only one in four children has access to digital devices and Internet connectivity,” it added. “Pre-Covid-19, only a quarter of households [24%] in India had access to the Internet and there is a large rural-urban and gender divide.”

