Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday criticised the Centre for the increase in fuel prices and urged people to join the party’s campaign against the rising costs of petrol, diesel and liquified petroleum gas.

“Price rise is a curse,” the Congress leader tweeted. “The central government is pushing the people into the morass of price rise only to earn taxes. Raise your voice against the destruction of the country.” He then appealed to people to join the #SpeakUpAgainstPriceRise campaign and raise their voices.

The video accompanying the tweet claimed that fuel prices have been rising since the Narendra Modi government came to power. “The Modi government has failed to control the price hike,” it said. “The public is afflicted by inflation. In these difficult times, the Congress is the with the public.”

The video said that the Congress wants the repeal of the increase in prices and relief to the public as it urged people to share their views of the matter using the hashtag.

Rising oil prices are proving to be challenging for the Indian government. The country saw a sharp increase in fuel prices recently. The prices touched Rs 100 in some places. The Opposition has heavily criticised the government for high taxes on fuel.

However, fuel prices have stabilised now, reported The Indian Express. They remained steady for the sixth consecutive day on Friday. Petrol price in Delhi stayed at Rs 91.17 per litre, while diesel was priced at Rs 81.47. In Mumbai, petrol was priced at Rs 97.57, while diesel cost Rs 88.60.

On Wednesday, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan had asked the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and OPEC+ producers to fulfill its promise of stabilising crude oil markers by increasing output. OPEC and other oil producers is an energy alliance known as OPEC+.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said last month that the Centre and states should talk to each other about reducing taxes on fuel. Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das had also called on the Centre and states to act in a coordinated manner to reduce tax on petrol and diesel.