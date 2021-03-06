The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday announced that former Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari will contest the West Bengal Assembly elections against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram constituency. Adhikari had switched over to the saffron party in December.

The BJP made the announcement while releasing the first list of 57 candidates for the West Bengal elections.

The saffron party’s announcement came a day after Banerjee said she will contest elections from Nandigram, and vacate her own seat of Bhowanipore in Kolkata.

The elections to the 294 seats in West Bengal will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. The results will be declared on May 2. The state will see a three-cornered fight between the Trinamool Congress, the BJP and an alliance between Left parties, Congress and the Indian Secular Front.