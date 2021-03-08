Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday said that the state’s Anti-Terrorism Squad has filed a murder case in connection with the death of Mansukh Hiren, the reported owner of the explosives-laden car found outside Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai last month.

The case filed by the Anti-Terrorism Squad against unidentified people includes charges under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code. It was filed after the 45-year-old’s wife Vimala Hiren alleged that he had been killed.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency took over the inquiry into the bomb threat, PTI reported, quoting the agency’s spokesperson.

Deshmukh informed the state Assembly that the Anti-Terrorism Squad will take lawful action against the accused in the case.

A case of murder has been registered against unidentified persons under IPC section 302, 201, and 120B after Mansukh Hiren's wife Vimala Hiren has expressed suspicion that he was killed. The case is being investigated by the ATS & lawful actions will be taken against the culprits — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) March 8, 2021

Twenty gelatin sticks were recovered from the black Scorpio found less than two kilometres away from Ambani’s multi-storey home Antilia on February 25. The police had said that the gelatin recovered from the car was the commercial type, which is used in mining and construction.

The police then located Hiren, who was the SUV’s registered owner. He told the police that his car broke down on February 16, after which he parked it on the Mulund-Airoli Link Road. He alleged that the vehicle was stolen from there.

However, the Maharashtra home minister said the car belonged to another man named Sam Muteb and Hiren had done the vehicle’s interiors, NDTV reported. Deshmukh added that Hiren, a spare car parts dealer, did not return the vehicle to Muteb because he had not been paid for his work.

Hiren’s body was recovered from a creek near Mumbai last week. The police said that he died by suicide. The Opposition said that Hiren’s death was suspicious and demanded that the case be transferred to the National Investigation Agency.

Days before his death, Hiren had written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deshmukh and the Mumbai police chief, alleging harassment by police officials and journalists, NDTV reported. He had demanded security and legal action.