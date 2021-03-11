Two militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, the police said on Thursday. The gunfight began on Wednesday at Kandipora in the district’s Bijbehara area.

The militants opened fire on security forces when they were conducting a search and cordon operation on Wednesday, PTI reported, quoting police officials. The operation is being carried out by security forces and the local police, according to India Today.

The operation was halted last night by the security forces and resumed on Thursday morning, India Today reported, quoting unidentified sources.

This was the second encounter in Kashmir this week. On Wednesday, the police in Jammu and Kashmir claimed that they had busted modules of militant outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba and arrested five people.

The chief commander of militant group Al-Badr was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore town on Tuesday.

Also read:

J&K: Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba modules busted, five arrested, claim police