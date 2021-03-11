Congress MLA and Leader of Opposition in Kerala Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday filed a complaint with the Election Commission alleging that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan violated the Model Code of Conduct by making announcements after Assembly poll dates were declared, the Hindustan Times reported.

Chennithala said that Vijayan made the announcements regarding new policies and activities at press conferences held at his party headquarter on March 4 and March 6, India Today reported.

“As per established norms, chief secretary or the public relations department is the authorised authority to talk about the government policies after the election date is declared,” the Congress leader said in a letter to the poll body, according to India Today. “However, the chief minister in violation of the norms and Model Code of Conduct has announced new policies with an intention to lure voters.”

However, an unidentified government spokesperson denied the charges and said that the Election Commission was free to check details of the mentioned press conference, the Hindustan Times reported.

Elections to the 140-seat Kerala Assembly will take place in a single phase on April 6. The votes will be counted on May 2. The ruling Left Democratic Front, a coalition of Left parties, will be primarily in contest with the Congress-led United Democratic Front. The BJP, meanwhile, has roped in “metro man” Elattuvalapil Sreedharan in its ranks. However, the party has not yet clarified whether he will be the chief ministerial candidate in Kerala.