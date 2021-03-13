A look at the headlines right now:

‘The truth always reveals itself,’ says Disha Ravi in first statement about her arrest: The 22-year-old climate activist said she had been pronounced guilty by the media in the farm protest document case.

Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha joins TMC, says ‘tipping point’ was attack on Mamata Banerjee: The 83-year-old politician said all the democratic institutions in India have become weak.

Passengers not wearing masks properly will be de-boarded amid coronavirus crisis, says DGCA: The aviation regulator said flyers who refuse to follow the protocol despite repeated warnings may also be treated as ‘unruly passengers’.

‘Keyboard warriors like Kunal Kamra can influence minds of his followers,’ petitioner tells SC: The comedian is facing contempt charges in connection with a series of tweets he put out criticising the Supreme Court.

DMK manifesto promises aid up to Rs 1 lakh for pilgrimage to Hindu temples, 75% job quota for Tamils: The MK Stalin-led party also said it will abolish the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test if voted to power.

India records highest rise in coronavirus cases this year, Brazil now second most infected country: India reported 24,882 new coronavirus cases – the highest daily rise in the last 83 days.

Thane court rejects bail plea of Mumbai police officer accused in Mansukh Hiran’s death: The NIA also summoned the police officer, Sachin Vaze, to its office for questioning in relation to a bomb scare at Mukesh Ambani’s residence.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait urges voters not to support BJP in West Bengal polls, will visit Nandigram: Members of Samyukt Kisan Morcha are touring the poll-bound states to campaign against the saffron party.

US to revisit some H-1B applications denied during Donald Trump’s term: The US Citizenship and Immigration Services said it will revisit the objections based on three memos that made it more difficult to get work visas.

Sri Lanka will ban burqa, shut down over 1,000 Islamic schools, says minister: The minister for public security said burqa is a ‘sign of religious extremism’.

