The big news: Disha Ravi says she had been pronounced guilty by media, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Yashwant Sinha joined Trinamool Congress ahead of West Bengal polls, and the DGCA said passengers not wearing masks will be de-boarded.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘The truth always reveals itself,’ says Disha Ravi in first statement about her arrest: The 22-year-old climate activist said she had been pronounced guilty by the media in the farm protest document case.
- Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha joins TMC, says ‘tipping point’ was attack on Mamata Banerjee: The 83-year-old politician said all the democratic institutions in India have become weak.
- Passengers not wearing masks properly will be de-boarded amid coronavirus crisis, says DGCA: The aviation regulator said flyers who refuse to follow the protocol despite repeated warnings may also be treated as ‘unruly passengers’.
- ‘Keyboard warriors like Kunal Kamra can influence minds of his followers,’ petitioner tells SC: The comedian is facing contempt charges in connection with a series of tweets he put out criticising the Supreme Court.
- DMK manifesto promises aid up to Rs 1 lakh for pilgrimage to Hindu temples, 75% job quota for Tamils: The MK Stalin-led party also said it will abolish the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test if voted to power.
- India records highest rise in coronavirus cases this year, Brazil now second most infected country: India reported 24,882 new coronavirus cases – the highest daily rise in the last 83 days.
- Thane court rejects bail plea of Mumbai police officer accused in Mansukh Hiran’s death: The NIA also summoned the police officer, Sachin Vaze, to its office for questioning in relation to a bomb scare at Mukesh Ambani’s residence.
- Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait urges voters not to support BJP in West Bengal polls, will visit Nandigram: Members of Samyukt Kisan Morcha are touring the poll-bound states to campaign against the saffron party.
- US to revisit some H-1B applications denied during Donald Trump’s term: The US Citizenship and Immigration Services said it will revisit the objections based on three memos that made it more difficult to get work visas.
- Sri Lanka will ban burqa, shut down over 1,000 Islamic schools, says minister: The minister for public security said burqa is a ‘sign of religious extremism’.