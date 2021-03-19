India on Friday recorded 39,726 new infections, taking the tally to 1,15,14,331, data from the health ministry showed. This is India’s highest daily increase in coronavirus cases in over three months, reported Deccan Herald. As many as 41,810 new infections were recorded on November 29.

With 154 deaths, the toll rose to 1,59,370. There are 2,71,282 active cases and 1,10,83,679 people have recovered from the infection. So far, India has administered 3,93,39,817 doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

On Thursday, Maharashtra registered 25,833 new coronavirus cases – its highest one-day rise in infections since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s previous high was 24,886 cases on September 11. The Covid-19 tally in the state stood at 23,96,340 and the toll was 53,138.

Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the Madhya Pradesh state transport authority said it was temporarily suspending bus services with the neighbouring state, reported the Hindustan Times. The suspension will come into effect from March 20 and will be in force till March 31.

(Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

The Gujarat government has decided to suspend all offline classes and examinations in schools and colleges in eight municipal corporations from Friday till April 10, reported The Indian Express. The decision came after there was a four-fold increase in coronavirus cases in a month in the state that recorded 1,276 infections on Thursday.

The Manipal Institute of Technology in Karnataka’s Udupi district was declared as containment zone by the administration after 59 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the past few days, reported the Hindustan Times. The administration of the institution has decided to conduct all theory classes in online mode and defer the laboratory, practical and contact classes to a later date.

Sikkim has issued a fresh set of rules, including restrictions on vehicular movement at night, reported ANI. The government said that all commercial establishments including restaurants, bars, night clubs, pubs, gyms etc shall close by 10 pm every day.

