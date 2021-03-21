The big news: Maharashtra, Mumbai report record high in coronavirus cases, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: BJP promised CAA, reservation for women in government jobs in Bengal, and the Maharashtra home minister denied graft allegations against him.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Maharashtra logs record high of 30,535 new Covid cases, Mumbai reports highest-ever rise in infections: Mumbai residents can take the vaccine before their scheduled date, and India reported the highest daily coronavirus case count in nearly four months on Sunday.
- BJP releases manifesto in West Bengal, says CAA will be implemented in first meeting of Cabinet: Union Home Minister Amit Shah also promised 33% reservation for women in government jobs and free education for girls.
- Maharashtra home minister rebuts corruption charge by ex-Mumbai Police chief: NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the allegations against Maharashtra home minister were ‘serious’.
- Mutant strains, lack of precautions leading to second coronavirus wave, says AIIMS chief: Karnataka’s health minister said that a second wave of cases has started in the state, and the central government warned Uttarakhand of a rise in ifections during the upcoming Kumbh mela.
- ‘Circumstances leading to my exit will not change for foreseeable future,’ says Pratab Bhanu Mehta: Mehta, a vocal critic of the Narendra Modi government, had resigned as a professor from Ashoka University on March 16.
- Karnataka HC reinstates land denotification case against Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa: The CM and ex-minister Katta Subramanya Naidu are accused of using their positions to allow releasing over 24 acres of government land to private players.
- Suvendu Adhikari’s father joins BJP at Amit Shah’s West Bengal rally: Sisir Adhikari said that he was forced to switch sides, as the leaders of the Trinamool Congress left him with no other option.
- Allahabad HC orders inquiry into allegations of threat to Hathras rape complainant’sfamily, counsel: The court warned that severe action will be taken against those disrupting the proceedings or threatening the family members of the woman or witnesses.
- Gujarat government refuses sanction to prosecute three police officers in Ishrat Jahan encounter case: The three accused and another retired officer have now filed applications before the court seeking ‘dropping of proceedings for want of requisite sanction’.
- Congress MPs distance themselves from Parliamentary panel report backing one of the farm laws: A report of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution called for the implementation of Essential Commodities Act.