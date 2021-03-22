Former United States President Donald Trump will return to social media in two to three months with his “own platform”, his senior advisor Jason Miller told Fox News on Sunday.

“I do think that we’re going to see President Trump returning to social media in probably about two or three months here, with his own platform,” Miller told the news channel. “And this is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media, it’s going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does.”

Trump’s Twitter account was permanently suspended on January 8, in the wake of violence in the US Capitol building by his supporters. The micro blogging platform cited “risk of further incitement of violence”, as reason behind the move. His account was initially blocked for 12 hours, but Twitter took permanent action following two of Trump’s tweets against the platform.

Facebook and its sister company Instagram have also banned Trump’s accounts for an indefinite period.

Miller did not provide much details on the platform even as he claimed that it was “going to be big” and will draw “tens of millions of people”, Fox News reported. He also claimed that Trump was having “high-powered meetings” at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and that “numerous companies” had already approached him.

Social media platforms that have banned Trump are yet to take any decision of restoring his accounts.

Twitter last week said it would seek public input on when and how it should ban world leaders, saying it was reviewing policy and considering whether the leaders should be held to the same rules as other users, reported Reuters.

Facebook, meanwhile, has asked its independent oversight board to decide whether the ban should stand.