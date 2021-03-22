The Rajasthan government on Sunday announced night curfew in eight cities of Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Sagwara and Kushalgarh in view of the rise in number of cases. The curfew will be imposed from Moonday, and will stay in effect from 11 pm to 5 am.

The curfew, however, will not be applicable for essential services, wedding ceremonies, restaurants, passengers at bus stands, railway stations and airports, and those industries that involve round-the-clock production.

Apart from these eight cities, markets in all other urban areas will also remain closed after 10 pm, an official release stated.

The state government has also made it mandatory from March, for people visiting the state, to produce an RT-PCR negative report not older than 72 hours. Earlier, the guideline was applicable only for people travelling from Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.

A maximum of 200 people will be allowed to attend a wedding ceremony and only 20 people can attend a funeral, according to the release. Primary schools in the state will remain closed till further orders.

Several states of the country are witnessing a second wave of coronavirus cases, leading to fresh set of restrictions and guidelines. On Monday, India registered 46,951 daily infections, data from the Union health ministry showed. With this, India’s tally rose to 1,16,46,081. This was the highest single-day jump in coronavirus cases since November 7. The toll climbed by 212 to 1,59,967. There are 3,34,646 active cases and 1,11,51,468 people have recovered from the infection.