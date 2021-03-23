The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad on Monday seized a Volvo car from Daman in connection with the investigation into the alleged murder of auto parts dealer Mansukh Hiren, ANI reported. The vehicle, with a registration number of Maharashtra, belongs to a businessman, NDTV reported. The ATS, however, is still investigating the role played by the car in Hiren’s death.

Hiren was the owner of the explosives-laden SUV found outside the residence of Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai on February 25.

The Maharashtra ATS seized the vehicle two days after saying that it had solved Hiren’s death case and that suspended Mumbai Police crime branch officer Sachin Vaze was the prime accused. The assertion itself came a day after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs handed over the inquiry to the National Investigation Agency.

The Volvo is now the sixth vehicle that has been seized by investigation agencies in relation to the snowballing case. Apart from the Mahindra Scorpio Sport Utility Vehicle that was found near Ambani’s house, the NIA had earlier confiscated a Toyota Innova, which was used to follow it, NDTV reported.

Another vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz GLC, allegedly used by Vaze, was recovered by the NIA. The car contained over Rs 5 lakh in cash, a note-counting machine and some clothes. Two more luxury SUVs, a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado and a Mercedes-Benz ML-Class, were also seized by the NIA, according to NDTV.

The case so far

Mansukh Hiren was found dead in a creek near Mumbai on March 5. His wife alleged that Vaze, the first investigating officer in the bomb scare case, had used the car found outside Ambani’s residence for four months and returned it on February 5. She had also accused Vaze of having a role in her husband’s death.

After the bomb scare case was transferred to the NIA, it had summoned Vaze for questioning. On March 14, the central agency had told a court that prima facie it appears Vaze was driving a car that was seen escorting the SUV with explosives on February 25. The central agency had made the statement while seeking Vaze’s custody. Vaze was arrested on March 13 and remanded to NIA’s custody till March 25.