Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his administration on Wednesday, a day after the state Assembly witnessed chaos and Opposition leaders were left injured in a scuffle with security forces.

Yadav tweeted a video shot inside the Assembly where Rapid Action Force personnel can be seen cordoning off Opposition MLAs, as they shout slogans. Towards the end of the video, the Speaker can be heard passing a Bill as MLAs walk off.

Ruckus ensued in the Bihar Assembly on Tuesday after the Opposition moved a motion against the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, 2021. Leaders from the Opposition claimed that the draft law has provisions that will give power to the Special Armed Police, earlier called the Bihar Military Police, to search and arrest without warrants.

“Draconian act which will give absolute powers to police, so that it can act as veritable arm of Nitish’s dictatorial politics, has been passed in police protection by throwing out battered MLAs using police itself,” Yadav tweeted. “See how police is blocking our MLAs inside the house. Shameless!”

Draconian Act which will give absolute powers to Police,so that it can act as veritable arm of Nitish's dictatorial politics, has been passed in police protection by throwing out battered MLAs using Police itself.



See how Police is blocking our MLAs inside the house. Shameless! pic.twitter.com/EnUNg5GsWM — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) March 24, 2021

“The government is adopting a dictatorial approach and this is a black legislation,” Yadav said in his speech in the Assembly on Tuesday.

In a tweet of the clipping of his speech, the Speaker can be seen asking a minister to present the Bill, by interrupting Yadav. The clip was interspersed with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s statement, where he says he wanted discussion on the Bill.

“They did not give answers to any of my questions in this session [of Assembly],” Yadav tweeted. “Today, they forcefully introduced the Bill while I was speaking on the black legislation and then shamelessly [he] said that we did not take part in discussion.”

क्या इनसे झूठा और बेशर्म मुख्यमंत्री कोई होगा? Video देखिए



इस सत्र में मेरे किसी भी तथ्यपूर्ण सवालों का इन्होंने जवाब नहीं दिया।आज काले क़ानून पर जब मैं अपनी बात रख रहा था तो ये ज़बरदस्ती क़ानून पेश करवा रहे थे,बोलने नहीं दिया और बाद में बेशर्मी से झूठ बोल रहे है कि हम बोले नहीं pic.twitter.com/1grGEJwdyN — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) March 23, 2021

Yadav also posted multiple videos and photos of his party MLAs who were injured, and alleged that they were heckled by security forces and “goons in plain clothes”.

राजद विधायक को लोकतंत्र के मंदिर में सादे कपड़ों में मौजूद गुंडा सरकार के नरभक्षी शासकों के गुंडों ने इतना पीटा कि उन्हें स्ट्रेचर पर एम्बुलेंस में लेकर जाना पड़ा।



वो कह रहे है कि ज़ालिम नीतीश जी हत्या करवा देंगे। वैसे भी CM को हत्या करने-कराने का पुराना अनुभव है। pic.twitter.com/BFGxeslLZB — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) March 24, 2021