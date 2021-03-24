The Centre on Wednesday said the coronavirus situation in Maharashtra and Punjab is cause of “grave concern”. It said that nine out of 10 districts with the highest active coronavirus cases are in Maharashtra, while the other is in Karnataka.

“The top 10 districts where maximum active cases are concentrated are Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Bengaluru Urban, Nanded, Jalgaon and Akola,” Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said during a briefing on the coronavirus situation in India. “Nine districts from Maharashtra and one from Karnataka.” The district in Karnataka is Bengaluru Urban.

Besides Maharashtra and Punjab, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are of concern too, the health ministry said.

“Gujarat reporting around 1,700 cases daily and Madhya Pradesh around 1500 cases,” Bhushan said. “Most cases in Gujarat concentrated in Surat, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar. In Madhya Pradesh, it’s concentrated in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Ujjain and Betul.”

Screenshot via PIB/YouTube

India on Wednesday registered 47,262 new coronavirus cases. With this, India’s tally rose to 1,17,34,058. The toll climbed by 275 to 1,60,441.