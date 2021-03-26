Over 70 coronavirus patients had to be evacuated after a fire broke out at a hospital located inside Mumbai’s Dreams Mall early on Friday, NDTV reported. At least six persons died in the accident, according to the city’s civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The identity of the deceased was not immediately known. Initially, reports alleged that two coronavirus patients had died in the blaze. But the Dreams Mall Sunrise Hospital denied this, claiming that the deaths were not linked. It said that the two patients had died due to Covid-19.

A few more precious lives lost in the Bhandup West Fire at Dreams Mall taking the death toll up to six. Our deepest condolences to the families of deceased #MyBMCUpdates https://t.co/N0CGRSwdk8 — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) March 26, 2021

“There was a fire in first floor of Dreams Mall, Bhandup, and the smoke reached up to the Sunrise Hospital located at the top floor,” the hospital said. “All fire alarms beeped and hence all patients were safely evacuated due to the smoke to the fire refuge area. There were two dead bodies (due to Covid), which were also evacuated. There was no casualty due to fire.”

The hospital added that the patients had been shifted to a Jumbo Covid Centre. Some were taken to other private hospitals. “This hospital was started in exceptional circumstances of Covid last year and has helped in saving many patients from Covid deaths,” Sunrise added. “It is functioning with all due compliances like fire license, nursing home licence.”

Twenty-two fire engines were rushed to the hospital when the fire broke out around 12:30 am on Friday. “A level-3 or level-4 fire broke out on the first floor of a mall at 12:30 am,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Kadam said, according to ANI. Fire fighting operations continued on Friday morning.

Mumbai: Firefighting operation underway at the mall where a fire broke out last night; latest visuals from the spot pic.twitter.com/OTBMtJq5EK — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2021

An investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause of the fire. “I’ve seen a hospital at [a] mall for the first time,” Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said. “Action to be taken. 70 patients including Covid-19 infected shifted to another hospital.”

A senior doctor said that 30 of the 73 evacuated patients were shifted to Mulund Jumbo Center and three to Fortis Hospital.

The incident came amid an increase in cases in Maharashtra. On Thursday, the state registered 35,952 new coronavirus cases – its highest one-day count since the beginning of the pandemic. With 111 new deaths, the toll went up to 53,795. The state’s overall count rose to 26,00,833. As many as 22,83,037 people in Maharashtra have recovered from the infection.

Mumbai registered 5,504 new coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in India. The new cases pushed the city’s total count to 3,80,115. Eleven more deaths took the city’s toll to 11,620. Civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s data showed that the recovery rate in Mumbai was 88%, and the doubling rate of cases in the city stood at 75 days.

There are a total of 33,961 active cases in Maharashtra’s capital and 3,33,603 people have recovered from the disease.