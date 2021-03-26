Writer and founder of Mumbai’s Tata Literature Live festival Anil Dharker died on Friday.

“Extremely saddened by the passing of the many talented Anil Dharker,” writer Bachi Karkaria wrote on Twitter. “I can safely say no other Indian Litfest curator had his deep, emotional commitment or drive. Knew him for well nigh 50 years. Flourish as much up there, dear Anil.”

In a career spanning over decades, Dharker donned many hats. His degree in mathematics and mechanical engineering from the University of London led to a position on the academic staff of the University of Glasgow. On returning to India, he became a senior consultant to Pheroze Kandianavala & Associates, one of the country’s leading architectural practices, according to his website.

Extremely saddened by the passing of the many talented Anil Dharker. I can safely say no other Indian Litfest curator had his deep, emotional commitment or drive. Knew him for well nigh 50 years. Flourish as much up there, dear Anil. — bachi karkaria (@bachikarkaria) March 26, 2021

He also wrote articles on cinema, and had been one of the foremost promoters of New Cinema, also known as the Parallel Cinema, movement in India. He headed the Film Finance Corporation, which later became the National Film Development Corporation.

During this period, several filmmakers of the New Wave made their first films. Notable amongst them were names like Govind Nihalani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Aparna Sen.

As a journalist, Dharker was the editor of publications such as The Illustrated Weekly of India, The Independent and Mid-day. He also wrote columns for numerous english dailies, including The Times of India, The Economic Times, The Hindu and DNA. His work also featured in foreign publications such as The Independent (London), The Scotsman and The Glasgow Herald.

In 2010, Dharker founded Literature Live!, which organises the Tata Literature Live festival in Mumbai every year. The 11th edition of the literary festival was held in November, hosting 192 writers, thinkers and performers from India and across the world. The event was organised virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

I am extremely saddened to hear about the passing away of a lovely human being, always in his immaculate bespoke churidaar-Kurta :Anil Dharker.



The ultimate intellectual liberal who made Tata Literature Live event a global brand and loved books. He loved life. We will miss him. — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) March 26, 2021