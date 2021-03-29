Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai on Monday reported 5,888 new cases as the city’s tally went up to 4,04,562, civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. The toll rose to 11,661 with 12 new deaths. The active caseload in Mumbai stood at 47,453.

The number of positive cases was considerably less than Sunday’s count of 6,923 cases. However, the number of tests conducted was nearly 12,500 less than that on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Nagpur, one of the worst-affected districts in the state, recorded 3,177 cases on Monday, data from the district administration showed, taking the tally up to 2,21,997. The district’s toll rose to 4,986 with 55 new fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, while the active caseload stood at 38,298, according to ANI.

Overall, the state reported 31,643 cases and 102 deaths, ANI reported. The number of cases came at a lower count, as compared to Sunday’s tally of 40,414. However, there were fewer tests conducted in Mumbai and several other cities on Monday.

Amid a rise in cases in most of the districts and cities, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday directed officials to prepare a plan for the implementation of a lockdown if people fail to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour. On Saturday, the government had imposed a ban on all social gatherings. The government has also directed that restaurants, cinema halls, gardens and malls will remain shut between 8 pm and 7 am.

On Monday, India recorded 68,020 new coronavirus cases – the highest single-day tally since October 11. The toll rose by 291 to 1,61,843, data from the health ministry showed.