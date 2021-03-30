The Manipur government on Monday withdrew its earlier order asking authorities of five districts to “politely turn away” people from Myanmar trying to seek refuge in the state, reported NDTV.

The military in Myanmar that took control of the country in a coup in February is cracking down on protestors. Security forces in Myanmar on March 27 killed more than 100 people, in one of the bloodiest days of the agitation against the military’s takeover. The violence has triggered outrage across the world.

On Monday, the Manipur home department wrote to officials of Chandel, Tengnoupal, Kamjong, Ukhrul and Churachandpur districts, saying that the contents of the previous letter, dated March 26, have been misconstrued and interpreted differently. “In order to avoid this misunderstanding I am directed to convey the decision of the government that it has decided to withdraw the letter dated 26.03.2021,” said Special Home Secretary to the state government H Gyan Prakash.

Prakash’s latest letter also said that the state government has been taking all humanitarian steps, including taking refugees to Imphal for treatment. “The state government continues to provide all aid,” the special home secretary said.

In its March 26 letter, the Manipur government had also asked authorities of the five districts not to open camps to provide food and shelter to people fleeing the violence. “Aadhaar enrolment should be stopped immediately and Aadhaar enrolment kits taken into safe custody,” it had said.

However, Prakash had said that the authorities may provide medical attention to the people seeking refuge, in case of serious injuries.

Mizoram, Manipur’s neighbouring state, has shown willingness to help people from Myanmar. Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga had said last week that it was his government’s duty to provide food and shelter to people from Myanmar.

More than 1,000 Myanmar nationals are reported to have entered Mizoram so far, according to IANS.

Myanmar coup

On February 1, the military in Myanmar took control of the country and detained State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior figures from the ruling National League for Democracy.

This happened after Suu Kyi victory’s in the national elections in November, with the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party faring poorly in its key strongholds. The military levelled accusations of fraud and refused to accept election results.

Protests against the coup broke out across the Myanmar. The military has tried to control the intensifying agitation with firing, internet cuts and curfews.