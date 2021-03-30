The big news: Centre says Covid-19 situation has gone from bad to worse, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Cyrus Mistry said he was disappointed by verdict in Tata Sons case, and PM Modi targeted Congress, DMK over A Raja’s comment on Tamil Nadu CM.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘Covid-19 situation has gone from bad to worse, virus still very active,’ says health ministry: India’s infections have exceeded 60,000 daily over the past week from a low of about 10,000 in February. Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Tuesday told airports to consider levying spot fines on people not following Covid-appropriate behaviour.
- ‘I sleep with clear conscience, disappointed by verdict,’ says Cyrus Mistry after SC judgement: In a statement, Mistry said that he hoped to ‘catalyze change’ within Tata Group due to the matters he raised.
- Congress, DMK targeting women with their outdated 2G missile, Narendra Modi says in Tamil Nadu: The prime minister was alluding to former Union telecom minister A Raja, who at a campaign rally on Saturday, had said that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami was “born like a premature baby and came all of a sudden”.
- Adani Group is paying $30 million to Myanmar military-controlled firm for port deal, alleges report: Last month, the Adani Group in a statement claimed that it had not engaged with military leaders for approval of a port in Yangon.
- President Ram Nath Kovind’s bypass surgery conducted successfully, says Rajnath Singh: The 75-year-old president was admitted to the Army Hospital on March 26 after he complained of discomfort in his chest, and was later shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences for the surgery.
- EC issues notice to eight newspapers in Assam for ad claiming BJP’s win: Congress has urged the poll panel to take immediate action against the newspapers and BJP .
- India one of 8 countries to attend Myanmar military parade the day over 100 protestors were killed: Myanmar witnessed one of its bloodiest days of protests on the country’s Armed Forces Day March 27 as security forces killed 114 people, including children.
- Data of nearly 35 lakh MobiKwik users allegedly leaked: A screenshot showed that people can search the database using their phone number or email address to find all information stored in the servers of the digital wallet company.
- Petrol and diesel prices reduced across major cities: International oil prices fell on Tuesday as the movement of traffic through Suez Canal resumed and the focus shifted to a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies.
- Coronavirus was most likely transmitted from bats to humans via another animal, says WHO report: The study said the leak of the virus from laboratories in Chinese city of Wuhan was “extremely unlikely”.