Actor Rajinikanth will be given the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to the film industry, Union minister Prakash Javadekar announced in a tweet on Thursday.

“Happy to announce the Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2020 to one of the greatest actors in history of Indian cinema Rajnikanth ji,” Javadekar wrote on Twitter. “His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic.”

The actor thanked the government for the award, ANI reported. “My heartfelt thanks to the government of India, respected and dearest Narendra Modi, Prakash Javadekar and jury for conferring upon me the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award,” he said. “I sincerely dedicate it to all those who have been a part of my journey. Thanks to the almighty.”

Happy to announce #Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2020 to one of the greatest actors in history of Indian cinema Rajnikant ji



His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic



I thank Jury @ashabhosle @SubhashGhai1 @Mohanlal@Shankar_Live #BiswajeetChatterjee pic.twitter.com/3OZgi7elxw — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) April 1, 2021

The award includes a Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medallion, a shawl, and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh. Actor Amitabh Bachchan was selected for the award in 2019.

The 70 year-old-actor, who has won the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Vibhushan is known for several performances, including in Vayathinile, Mullum Malarum, Bairavi, Thalapathi, Baasha, Padayappa and Sivaji. His unique mannerisms and stylised line delivery made him one of the leading stars of Tamil cinema.

With roles in over 150 films, Rajinikanth also enjoys considerable success in the Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada film industries.

He had also announced his foray into politics ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, but withdrew from it due to health problems last year.

Reactions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was a matter of immense joy that Rajinikanth was chosen for the award. “Popular across generations, a body of work few can boast of, diverse roles and an endearing personality...that’s Rajinikanth ji for you,” he wrote on Twitter as he extended his wishes to the actor.

Popular across generations, a body of work few can boast of, diverse roles and an endearing personality...that’s Shri @rajinikanth Ji for you.



It is a matter of immense joy that Thalaiva has been conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Congratulations to him. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2021

Actor and politician Kamal Haasan too expressed his happiness over Rajinikanth’s win. “The superstar and my dear friend Rajinikanth, who proved that fans can be won by screen appearances, deserves it 100%,” he wrote in Tamil.

உயரிய விருதான தாதா சாகேப் பால்கே விருது உச்ச நட்சத்திரமும் என் மனதிற்கு இனிய நண்பருமான ரஜினிகாந்திற்கு அறிவிக்கப்பட்டிருப்பது பெரும் மகிழ்வளிக்கிறது. திரையில் தோன்றுவதன் மூலமே ரசிகர்களை வென்றெடுத்துவிட முடியும் என்பதை நிரூபித்த ரஜினிக்கு இந்த விருது 100% பொருத்தம். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 1, 2021

Actor Chiranjeevi Konidela said he was elated to know that his dear friend, Rajinikanth, was chosen for the award. “Truly deserving,” he added. “Your contribution to the film industry is immense my friend...May the force be with you.”

Elated at the announcement of the prestigious #DadaSahebPhalke Award to my dear friend @rajinikanth Truly deserving.Your contributions to the film industry are immense my friend! Hearty congratulations! May the force be with you!! pic.twitter.com/OmU4mVQDhz — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 1, 2021

Here are some other reactions:

My best wishes for the renowned thespian’s future endeavours! #Rajinikanth — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) April 1, 2021

Many congratulations to the iconic @rajinikanth Ji on receiving the most prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. 🙏 #DadaSahebPhalke — Amjad Ali Khan (@AAKSarod) April 1, 2021

It is a proud moment for the nation as a whole and the entire Indian film fraternity as the Government of India confers the prestigious #DadaSahebPhalke award for 2019, on the veteran actor, producer and screen writer, Super Star Thiru @Rajinikanth Avargal. pic.twitter.com/3kvkAntXtM — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) April 1, 2021

Heartiest Congratulations to Thalaiva @rajinikanth on being awarded the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke award for 2021.



One of the greatest Actor of His generation, contribution of Thiru Rajinikanth to Indian cinema is exemplary.



I share this happiness with His crores of Fans. pic.twitter.com/jCaXvnl21u — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) April 1, 2021

Heartiest congratulations to Thalaiva @rajinikanth on being awarded the prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward.



His journey from a humble background to stardom is truly an inspiration.



May he be blessed with more success & achievement. pic.twitter.com/1FR0643K6C — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) April 1, 2021