Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her criticism of his visit to temples in Bangladesh. Banerjee had said that Modi was trying to influence voters of the Matua community after he visited a temple in Orakandi in Bangladesh during his recent visit to the neighbouring country.

“I sought blessings for the entire country at Orakandi, but Didi got enraged at this,” Modi said at an election rally in Joynagar in South 24 Parganas district. “I offered prayers at the Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple, but Didi is miffed at that. Tell me is it wrong to go to a Kali temple? Our faith in Gods is not seasonal like it is for Mamata Banerjee. We always take pride in our faith and tradition.”

The prime minister also attacked Banerjee on her comment suggesting that the Bharatiya Janata Party was bringing “saffron-clad, tilak-bearing outsiders” from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

“Everyone knows that she [Banerjee] has problems with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants, with immersion of idols of [Hindu deity] Durga,” Modi said. “But now she has problems with saffron clothes and tilak [a religious mark on forehead] too.”

Modi said that Banerjee’s comments on people of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh was an insult to the people of the two states and that they were against the oath of Constitution she took while being sworn in.

Asserting that Banerjee was anxious about defeat in the ongoing Assembly elections, Modi also made a mention of the letter she wrote to Opposition leaders, urging them to stand united against the BJP. “Didi has become even more anxious after the first phase of elections,” Modi said. “She has written to a number of leaders seeking help. She is now seeking support from those who are outsiders and tourists in her view.”

He added that the West Bengal chief minister’s decision to contest the Nandigram seat, instead of her sitting constituency of Bhowanipore was because she could sense defeat. “But on reaching Nandigram she realised her mistake and then she started insulting the people there,” Modi said.

Meanwhile, BJP and Trinamool Congress supporters clashed at a polling booth in Nandigram, which went to polls today. Banerjee, who is contesting against her former aide Suvendu Adhikari, called Governor Jagdeep Dhankar after the incident. The Trinamool Congress also wrote to the Election Commission, alleging that the BJP was capturing booths in Nandigram.