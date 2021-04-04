Bollywood actor Govinda tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, The Indian Express reported, quoting his wife.

“We got the report today only and Chichi’s [Govinda’s nickname] report came positive,” the 57-year old actor’s wife Sunita Ahuja said. “He is doing fine, has very mild symptoms, and has quarantined at home and we are constantly in touch with the doctor who is guiding us and keeping an eye on his symptoms.”

A spokesperson of the actor said that Ahuja has requested everyone who came in contact with him recently to get themselves tested, according to The Indian Express. Ahuja herself had recently recovered from the infection.

Govinda, who has also been an MP from the Congress party, made his last big screen appearance in the 2019 comedy film Rangeela Raja.

Earlier on Sunday, actor Akshay Kumar had also tweeted saying that he had tested positive for the virus and was undergoing home quarantine.

On Monday, bollywood actor Fatima Sana Shaikh had tested positive for the infection. Three days later, actor Alia Bhatt had also announced that she was following all the safety protocols after testing positive for Covid-19.

Last week, Shaikh’s Dangal co-star Aamir Khan had also tested positive for the virus. Multiple Bollywood actors, including Milind Soman, R Madhavan, Kartik Aaryan, Vikrant Massey and Rohit Saraf are currently undergoing quarantine after contracting the virus.

India on Sunday recorded 93,249 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,24,85,509, data from the health ministry showed. This is the highest rise in cases since mid-September. Daily deaths rose by 513 and the virus has so far killed 1,64,623 people.