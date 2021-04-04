A look at the headlines right now:

Maharashtra imposes weekend lockdown as Mumbai logs 11,163 coronavirus cases, more restrictions to be announced: India reported 93,249 new cases on Sunday in the biggest one-day jump since mid-September. The Centre told states not to register healthcare and other frontline workers for vaccines anymore, and Madhya Pradesh said it will restrict travel from Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, actors Akshay Kumar and Govinda tested positive for the coronavirus. 22 security personnel killed in encounter with Maoists in Bijapur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that both sides have suffered casualties. EC rejects Banerjee’s booth capturing allegations against BJP in Nandigram: The poll panel added that it was contemplating action against the chief minister under the Model Code of Conduct and the Representation of the People’s Act. Congress ally moves SC seeking to postpone voting in Tamulpur, Assam, as candidate joined BJP: The Bodoland People’s Front and Congress have approached the EC too, as the candidate changed parties after the last day for withdrawing nominations. Delhi Police file FIR against head priest of Ghaziabad temple for comments against Prophet, Islam: Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati said it was because of poor leadership that something as ‘filthy as Islam’ was allowed to be practiced in India. BJP says it will only implement CAA, not NRC, if voted to power in West Bengal: Party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya accused the Trinamool Congress of running a ‘disinformation campaign’ on the matter. Forest fires rage in 40 places across four Uttarakhand districts, Centre orders NDRF deployment: Twelve thousand forest workers have been deployed to douse the flames, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said after a meeting with officials. PM Modi is an ‘icon of constitutional commitment to secularism’, says minority affairs minister: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi claimed that the Muslim votes were aligning with the BJP in the ongoing Assembly elections. UP Police file 5,000-page chargesheet against journalist Siddique Kappan, 7 others in Hathras case: The police alleged that Kappan and others received funds of about Rs 80 lakh from financial institutions in Doha and Muscat to create trouble. Elderly farmer injured amid protests against Haryana CM in Rohtak: The farmers alleged that protestors were injured because the police baton-charged them, but the Haryana Police claimed they were wounded due to stone pelting.