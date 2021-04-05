A look at the headlines right now:

Anil Deshmukh resigns as Maharashtra home minister amid corruption allegations, NCP’s Dilip Patil to replace him: Meanwhile, Union minister RS Prasad alleged that CM Uddhav Thackeray has forfeited the moral authority to govern the state.

Dassault paid 1 million euros to Indian middleman as ‘gift’ in Rafale deal, claims report: The Congress sought a probe, while the BJP dismissed the allegations as ‘completely baseless’. 171 votes cast in a Assam booth with 90 eligible voters, five election officials suspended: The booth is in the Haflong Assembly constituency, which went to the polls in the second phase on April 1.

UP claims video of Adityanath abusing cameraperson is morphed, despite being carried on live TV: However, news agency ANI retracted the chief minister’s comments and tweeted a new five-minute clip.

Rahul Gandhi says Chhattisgarh encounter was ‘incompetently executed’ after CRPF denies intel failure: Injured security personnel, meanwhile, said they walked into a trap laid by 400 Maoists. Sai Baba devotees in Delhi file complaint against demolition of idol in Shahpur Jat temple: The idol was removed from the Purana Shiv Mandir in South Delhi on March 25. A new Ganesh idol was installed in its place. India records highest daily Covid-19 infection count since the pandemic began: Sensex crashed 871 points and Nifty settled below 14,650 over case tally and fear of restrictions. AIIMS chief said aggressively testing for the coronavirus, along with vaccination and preventing crowding, could help contain the surge. ‘I will win Bengal with one leg and Delhi with two legs,’ says Mamata Banerjee: The chief minister criticised PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said the state will not be ruled by anyone from Gujarat. March was the third warmest in last 121 years, says weather department: Several parts of India had recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius in March. Mumbai court dismisses Kangana Ranaut’s plea to suspend proceedings in Javed Akhtar defamation case: The lyricist had filed the defamation case against actor in November for her remarks against him in a TV interview.

