President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday appointed Justice NV Ramana the new Chief Justice of India, Bar and Bench reported. Ramana will be sworn in to the post on April 24. He will be the 48th person to hold the post and his term will end on August 26, 2022.

President Appoints Justice NV Ramana as the next Chief Justice of India#NVRamana #ChiefJusticeofIndia pic.twitter.com/XEWxELWOTK — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) April 6, 2021

Last month, sitting Chief Justice of India SA Bobde had recommended Ramana’s name, the second senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, for the post. Hours later, the Supreme Court dismissed a complaint of bias and impropriety filed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy against Ramana.

Also read:

Why the Supreme Court should make public its report giving Justice Ramana a clean chit

Ramana enrolled as an advocate in February 1983 at the Andhra Pradesh High Court. He worked as a panel counsel for various government organisations.

He also served as an additional standing counsel for the central government and standing counsel for Railways in Central Administrative Tribunal, Hyderabad. He was also the additional advocate general of Andhra Pradesh.

On June 27, 2000, he was appointed a permanent judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. He functioned as the acting chief justice of Andhra Pradesh HC from March 10, 2013 to May 20, 2013. He was made the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court on September 2, 2013, and elevated to the Supreme Court in 2014.