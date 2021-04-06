Stand-up comic Kunal Kamra on Tuesday said that he and his parents have tested positive for coronavirus.

“My parents are Covid positive and they are in a hospital near by,” Kamra said in a tweet. “ I am Covid positive quarantined at home.”

The comedian said that he has informed about his diagnosis to everyone he came in contact with recently. “Me and my family will be fine soon. Please take the second wave very seriously and be super careful,” he added.

Amid the surge in coronavirus cases in the last few weeks, several celebrities have tested positive. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar were hospitalised after testing positive.

On Monday, actors Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar said they have been infected too. Last week, Bollywood actor Fatima Sana Shaikh had tested positive for the infection. Three days later, actor Alia Bhatt had also announced that she was following all the safety protocols after testing positive for Covid-19.

Shaikh’s Dangal co-star Aamir Khan had also tested positive for the virus last month. Multiple Bollywood actors, including Milind Soman, R Madhavan, Kartik Aaryan, Vikrant Massey and Rohit Saraf have contracted the virus.

On Tuesday, India reported 96,982 cases, a day after logging more than a lakh cases for the first time. Meanwhile, a night curfew was imposed in Delhi from Tuesday, after similar restrictions were announced in Maharashtra.