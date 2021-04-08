India on Thursday recorded 1,26,789 new cases of coronavirus, in yet another record high count of infections reported in a single day since the pandemic began, data from the health ministry showed. The country’s overall count rose to 1,29,28,574, or over 1.29 crore. The toll went up to 1,66,862, with 685 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active caseload stood at 9,10,319.

The numbers on Thursday went past the count of cases on Wednesday when the country logged more than 1.15 lakh cases in a single day. This is the third time the number of cases in India has gone past the one lakh-mark.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took his second dose of Covid-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi. He had taken his first jab on March 1 at the hospital.

“Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today,” Modi tweeted after taking the shot. “Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon. Register on CoWin.gov.in.”

Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today.



Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus.



If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon. Register on https://t.co/hXdLpmaYSP. pic.twitter.com/XZzv6ULdan — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2021

Global scenario