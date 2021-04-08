All urban areas of Madhya Pradesh will go under a lockdown from 6 pm on Friday till 6 am on Monday amid a surge in coronavirus cases, ANI reported, quoting Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

“For cities where cases have increased, appropriate action will be taken after meeting of crisis management group,” Chouhan added. “We are making containment areas in big cities.

On Wednesday, the government had announced that a night curfew will be imposed in the urban areas between 10 pm and 6 am amid the rise in cases.

The government had announced that Chhindwara district would go under a complete seven-day lockdown starting 8 pm on Thursday. In Shajapur district, the lockdown will be in force for two days.

For the next three months, government offices in Madhya Pradesh will stay open only five days a week. The decisions were made at a high-level meeting which took place at Chouhan’s residence.

Madhya Pradesh reported more than 4,000 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking its overall count past 3.18 lakh. Thirteen more deaths took the state’s toll to 4,086.