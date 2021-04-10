Coronavirus cases in India maintained the upward trend on Saturday, as the country reported 1,45,384 new infections in the last 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed. The country’s overall count of infection rose to 1,32,05,926. The toll went up to 1,68,436, with 794 more fatalities. The active caseload went past the 10 lakh-mark and stood at 10,46,631. The number of active cases in the country is now at its highest level since the outbreak of pandemic, according to the Hindustan Times.

The number of single-day cases has now hit record highs for three successive days, and has gone past the one lakh-mark on five of the last six days.

(Image source: Union ministry of health and family welfare)

The consistent rise in cases has coincided with multiple states flagging concerns of vaccine shortage. Att least seven other states – Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Odisha and Telangana – are experiencing a crunch to the extent where several vaccination centres had to be shut over the last few days.